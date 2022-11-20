Night shelters to come up for homeless in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 19

In view of cold conditions, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to set up temporary, waterproof night shelters for the homeless and the needy in 10 different parts of the city.

The shelters will be in place for three months, from December 1 to February 28. The civic body has estimated the cost of the project at Rs 1.64 crore. The corporation has already invited bids from interested parties to set up these shelters.

According to information, fire safety equipment, lighting facility, electricity connections, drinking water and toilet facilities will be provided at these shelters. Besides, cushioned carpet, quilts, mattresses, pillows and blankets will be available. CCTVs will be installed inside and outside the shelters.

The shelters will come up at several places, including near the GMCH, Sector 32, the GMSH, Sector 16, the PGI, the ISBT-17 and the ISBT-43.

The civic body sets up such shelters every year, but many of these remain vacant. “I have always found most of them vacant. It is just a norm like other works to float a tender at particular time of a year for a particular job,” said LR Budaniya, a city-based social activist.

However, MC officials said they kept a register for making entries of visitors. Those in need during the biting cold do use the facility, they said.