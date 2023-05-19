Night storm renders tricity areas powerless

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

Power supply remained disrupted for hours as late-night dust storm uprooted trees and caused damage to electricity poles and wires in several parts of the tricity.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, strong winds slammed the area around 1.30 am and continued for some time.

Trees and branches fell on overhead wires affecting power supply in many parts of the UT. Outages, ranging from a few minutes to several hours, were reported around 1.30 am in various parts of the city, including Sectors 7, 8, 15, 18, 21, 29, 30, 32, 33, 35, 38, 39, 41, 43, 45, 48 and 52, Ram Darbar, Mani Majra, Khuda Ali Sher, etc.

No rain for next 5 days There is no forecast of rain for the next five days. The sky is likely to be clear or cloudy. Temperatures will start rising from May 19 and may touch 40 °C over the next 3 days. Max temp drops by 6 notches in a day 7.1 mm rainfall recorded till 8.30 am

An official said in most of the affected areas, faults were rectified and power supply was restored by early morning. However, some areas, including Sectors 21, 29, 43, and 35, remained without power till morning. Also, traffic lights remained non-functional in many areas.

A fallen branch at Parshuram Chowk in Panchkula. Photos: Pradeep Tewari & Ravi Kumar

The official said power supply was disrupted after trees/branches fell on overhead cables and poles, causing short-circuit and sparking. The electricity department resorted to shutdowns as a preventive measure, he said. It took longer than usual to restore power supply due to cutting and removal of trees, he added.

In the area under the UT Administration, reports of trees getting uprooted were received from five to six places, including Madhya Marg, Jan Marg near Sector 17, besides Sectors 1 and 15. A tree also fell on the road outside the PGI. Also, big branches snapped and fell at around 30 places.

A damaged pole near the Sector 12-14 road in Chandigarh. Photos: Pradeep Tewari & Ravi Kumar

Office-goers and students, especially those appearing in examinations, faced inconvenience due to the outage and blocking of certain road sections.

A Sector 29 resident said the supply was restored in the area around 8.30 am. The power disruption also affected morning water supply.

Rain that followed the storm, however, brought a much-needed respite to residents from the sweltering heat. The maximum temperature fell by six degrees in a day, said the weather department, adding 7.1 mm rainfall was recorded till 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature dropped from 40 °C yesterday to 34.4 °C today, which was 4.5 °C below normal.

The minimum temperature also dropped from 24.2 °C yesterday to 20 °C, which was five notches below normal.

In Panchkula, dust storm and strong winds uprooted trees in different parts of the district, disrupting power supply. Some parts of the city remained without power for several hours. The supply was restored in most areas in the morning. Incidents of falling of trees and branches led to roadblocks and traffic diversions in some areas. The police control room received several calls for assistance. At some places, residents out for a morning walk volunteered to remove branches to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Traffic affected in Panchkula

