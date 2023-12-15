Nights turn colder, temp dips to 7.7°C

Chandigarh, December 14
Sky mist/shallow fog is expected in the city during the morning and night hours on Saturday and Sunday. While on Friday, it is expected to be generally cloudy sky.
The city today recorded the maximum temperature of 22.1° Celsius, which was one degree above normal. While night turned colder, with the minimum temperature dipping to 7.7° Celsius, 2°Celsius below normal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dry weather in the coming days. As per the weather forecast, the city is unlikely to see any major shift in the day as well as night temperatures for the next five days. The maximum temperature will remain around 21°C and the minimum temperature will hover around 7°C
As far as rain is concerned, seasonal rain from October 1 till now has been recorded at 79.2 mm, 165.8 per cent more than normal.
