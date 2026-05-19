NIIFT-Mohali holds placement drive

The Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology, set up by the Department of Industries and Commerce, Punjab, conducted a placement drive on Monday.

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Multiple companies conducted interviews both on campus and through online mode. The placement drive witnessed excellent participation and successful selections across various departments, including BSc Fashion Design, BSc Textile Design, MSc Fashion Marketing & Management, Fashion Design and Garment Technology.

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Ramandeep Singh, Deputy Director, Department of Industries and Commerce, Punjab-cum-Registrar NIIFT-Mohali, and Angad Singh Sohi, General Manager, DIC Ludhiana-cum-Registrar NIIFT-Ludhiana, encouraged the participating industries to collaborate with NIIFT in the future for placements, internships and academic-industry interaction.

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The placement drive was conducted under the guidance of Principal Simrita Singh and placement head Shweta Sharma. Media coordination for the event was managed by Honey Sharma and Baljeet Kaur.

Prominent companies that took part in the drive were Akriti by Shakun, Hausse by Janan Brar, Sharman Shawls, Winsome Knitwear, Suvasa, Sports King, Oyster Knit Private Ltd, Sleek Studio, Centex International, Soul Weaves, Kimora, Biswas Carpets, Angsa, Ganesh Das Enterprises, Pearl Global, Agulka. Many students have been placed with annual packages between of Rs 3.5L to 10.8L plus incentives.