Home / Chandigarh / NIIFT showcases student designer collections at Mohali Carnival

NIIFT showcases student designer collections at Mohali Carnival

The showcase highlighted detailed artistry, creativity and innovation, contributing significantly to the textile and fashion industry


Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:37 PM Feb 12, 2026 IST

Students of the NIIFT showcase their designer collections at the Mohali Carnival.
Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT), Mohali, established by the Department of Industries and Commerce, Punjab, showcased an impressive ramp presentation of designer collections created by its students during Mohali Carnival 2026. The showcase highlighted detailed artistry, creativity and innovation, contributing significantly to the textile and fashion industry.

The show coordinator, Navdeep Kaur, briefly described each design, including the motifs, themes, silhouettes and garment patterns, offering the audience insight into the creative vision behind the collections.

Students of the NIIFT captivated the audience by presenting elegant ethnic wear, with several garments emphasising sustainability through the use of recycled denim and inspiration drawn from the rich textiles of Himachal Pradesh.

During the carnival, the institute also displayed handicrafts and weaving looms, reinforcing its commitment to supporting local artisans and craftsmen. Navdeep Kaur announced that admissions to the NIIFT for the academic session 2026 were now open.


