NIIFT students present final degree projects

Mohali: Students of Master of Design (Fashion and Textiles), MSc (Fashion Marketing and Management) and MSc (Garment Manufacturing and Technology) of Northern India Institute of Fashion Technology (NIIFT) presented their final degree projects on the campus here on Sunday. Charandeep Singh, Director, NIIT, Mohali, said, “The presentations given by students gave a deep analysis of the market conditions and manufacturing competitiveness.” Ravinder Garg, Registrar, NIIFT, said, “The projects presented by students are need-based industry projects.
