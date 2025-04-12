DT
Home / Chandigarh / Nik Bakers expands presence with opening of new outlet in Zirakpur

Nik Bakers expands presence with opening of new outlet in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 10:10 PM Apr 12, 2025 IST
Bakery brand Nik Bakers, known for its baked goods and delightful café experience, has officially opened its latest outlet at Pooja Plazzio, Shop No. 1 to 3, Chandigarh-Ambala highway, Zirakpur. The grand launch marks another milestone in the brand’s journey of serving gourmet bakery products across North India.

The inauguration ceremony was held with great enthusiasm and was honoured by the presence of retired Justice Varinder Singh, who cut the ceremonial ribbon along with Vinod Mittal (MD), Chef Nikhil Mittal (Director, Founder and Culinary Head), and Nittin Mittal (Director).

The highlight of the event was the presence of Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana, who surprised fans with his appearance and extended heartfelt congratulations to the team.

The event saw an overwhelming response with the attendance of numerous celebrity food bloggers, influencers, and media personalities, all of whom shared their excitement and appreciation for the store’s ambiance, offerings, and signature menu.

