DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Nik Baker’s hosts Australian U-14 cricket team

Nik Baker’s hosts Australian U-14 cricket team

The team was given an exclusive tour of the bakery’s flagship factory in Mohali
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Mohali, Updated At : 08:54 PM Apr 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Eastern Bulls Australian U-14 cricket team given a tour of Nik Baker’s flagship factory in Mohali.
Advertisement

Nik Baker’s recently welcomed the Eastern Bulls Australian U-14 cricket team to its flagship factory in Mohali for an exclusive tour and culinary experience.

The owner, Vinod Mittal, founder-chef Nikhil Mittal and Nittin Mittal welcomed the guests to a high-tea programme, offering an assortment of baked goods and beverages.

During the tour, the cricketers were given a behind-the-scenes look at the bakery’s state-of-the-art baking facilities. Chef Nikhil Mittal personally guided the team, sharing insights into the art and science of baking.

Advertisement

In a press release, Nikhil said, “Studying in Australia provided me with valuable skills and a deep appreciation for baking. Though, I initially planned to establish a career there, my father encouraged me to return to India and start Nik Baker’s. Hosting the Eastern Bulls Australian cricket team is a full-circle moment.”

The visit concluded with a specially curated tasting session. The event not only highlighted the cultural exchange between India and Australia but also underscored the bakery’s commitment to fostering international camaraderie through shared experiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper