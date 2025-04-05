Nik Baker’s hosts Australian U-14 cricket team

Nik Baker’s recently welcomed the Eastern Bulls Australian U-14 cricket team to its flagship factory in Mohali for an exclusive tour and culinary experience.

The owner, Vinod Mittal, founder-chef Nikhil Mittal and Nittin Mittal welcomed the guests to a high-tea programme, offering an assortment of baked goods and beverages.

During the tour, the cricketers were given a behind-the-scenes look at the bakery’s state-of-the-art baking facilities. Chef Nikhil Mittal personally guided the team, sharing insights into the art and science of baking.

In a press release, Nikhil said, “Studying in Australia provided me with valuable skills and a deep appreciation for baking. Though, I initially planned to establish a career there, my father encouraged me to return to India and start Nik Baker’s. Hosting the Eastern Bulls Australian cricket team is a full-circle moment.”

The visit concluded with a specially curated tasting session. The event not only highlighted the cultural exchange between India and Australia but also underscored the bakery’s commitment to fostering international camaraderie through shared experiences.