Nikhil helps Chandigarh post big score against Mumbai

Chandigarh, December 15
A brilliant knock of 83 runs by Nikhil helped Chandigarh to 271/8 against the mighty Mumbai on the opening day of their Cooch Behar Trophy match at Thane today.
Chandigarh skipper Paras won the toss and decided to bat first, but the in-form batters — Balraj Singh (33), Devang Kaushik (31) — failed to convert good starts into big scores and the side was reduced to 103/3 at one stage. Nikhil and Paras stitched together a 93-run partnership to take the team out of trouble. The skipper’s wicket fell after he had scored a valiant 43, with the team score reading 196. Nikhil departed at his score of 83 runs.
