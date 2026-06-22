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Home / Chandigarh / Nikhil shines with bat as Hawks humble Titans in Chandigarh Premier League

Nikhil shines with bat as Hawks humble Titans in Chandigarh Premier League

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:57 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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A 69-run contribution by Nikhil Thakur helped HIIMS Hawks register six-wicket victory over Royal Titans in the Chandigarh Premier League at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3, Panchkula.

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Batting first, Titans posted 159/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Sanchit Sahu was the top scorer with 49 off 37 balls, while Sohail Khan contributed 35 off 23 balls. Amrit Lal Lubana (19) was the other notable scorer for the side. Manhar Bawa picked four wickets while conceding 35 runs for the bowling side.

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In reply, Hawks achieved the target comfortably in 18.2 overs. The team scored 165/4, with Nikhil Thakur posting an unbeaten 69 off 49 balls, with six boundaries and two sixes. Manan Vohra (33), Kartik Vardhan (28) and Nipunn Sharda (19) were the other scorers for the side.

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Capital Strikers registered a convincing nine-wicket victory over Tricity Bashers. Bashers struggled to build momentum and managed to reach only 130. Ankit Kaushik (59) and Hardik Chaudhary (27) were the two main run-getters. Sahibjeet Singh claimed three wickets for the bowling side. In reply, Strikers reached the target at the loss of just one wicket. Gurtaj Singh made an unbeaten 71 off 41 balls and Nehal Pajni posted 56.

Meanwhile, the players and officials of the league also observed International Yoga Day. The session was conducted by Acharya Manish in the presence of UTCA founder president Sanjay Tandon. Players of all four participating teams, along with match officials and members of the league management, took part in the session.

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