Nikhil slams ton as Warriors win Chandigarh Premier League title

An unbeaten century by Nikhil Kumar guided Rock Garden Warriors to a commanding 61-run victory over defending champions Chandigarh Kings in the final of the Chandigarh Premier League, organised by the UT Cricket Association, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3, Panchkula, on Friday.

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Kumar remained unbeaten on 103 runs off 54 balls with eight boundaries and seven sixes as Warriors posted 211 runs at the loss of five wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Skipper Dipender Kush contributed 33 runs, opener Aarush Bhandari scored 22 runs and Abhishek Singh remained unbeaten on 16 off five deliveries.

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Chasing the target of 212, Kings could make only 150 runs despite a brisk 35 off 15 balls by captain Shivam Bhambri. Yuvraj Singh (4/31) was the pick of the bowlers. Raman Bishnoi claimed two wickets while conceding 20 runs.

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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria awarded the winning and runner-up teams during the presentation ceremony. The ceremony was attended by UTCA founder president Sanjay Tandon, UTCA president Saaransh Tandon, actor Aparshakti Khurana and other office-bearers of the association.