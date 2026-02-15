Nikhil smashes ton, steers CU to title victory

A fine century by Nikhil Kumar helped Chandigarh University (CU), Ghauran, to win the All-India Inter-University Cricket Tournament for men by one wicket against Delhi University, at Rajkumar College Ground in Rajkot. The meet was organised by Saurashtra University.

Batting first, Delhi University posted 247/9 in the allotted 40 overs. In reply, the CU batters posted 251/9 in the allotted overs as Kumar posted 123 off 57 balls, with16 boundaries and eight sixes. His 127-run stand with Aayush Sikka (46 off 61 balls, with three boundaries) laid the winning foundation for the side. Abhishek Singh (25), Ridham Satyawan (15) and Jaiveer Bhinder (14) were the other main scorer for the side.

Jasmeet Nain and Yatharth Singh claimed three wickets each for the bowling side, while Suryakant Chauhan claimed two and Aman Bharti picked one.

Earlier, Delhi University posted 247/9 with the help of Shreshth Yadav (45 off 47 balls), Dweep Gahlot (41 off 31 balls) and Vinay Kumar (40 off 38 balls). Nain (33), Chauhan (25) and Aryan Sharma (21) also made their respective contributions to the score. Armaan Wadhwa, Abhishek Singh and Tejpreet Singh picked two wickets each for the bowling side, while Nikhil Kumar and Ritik Sandhu took one each.