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Home / Chandigarh / Nimish clinches 100-m gold in Chandigarh swimming meet

Nimish clinches 100-m gold in Chandigarh swimming meet

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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The swimming tournament was organised by the Sports Department of the Chandigarh Administration at the All-Weather Swimming Pool, Sector 23, Chandigarh. Photo: Pardeep Tewari
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Nimish Sharma clocked 1:07.31 to clinch the gold medal in the boys’ 100m freestyle U-17 event during the Open Cash Prize Swimming Tournament organised by the UT Sports Department at the Sector 23 complex. Aaditya Karakoti (1:07.63) and Aditya Arya (1:08.21) claimed the second and third position, respectively.

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In the girls’ 100m freestyle U-17 event, Dravya Punj (1:10.11), Pehal (1:28.11) and Aahana Mittal (1:37.48) secured the top three spots. Aryan Deodhar (1:14.14) claimed the gold medal in the boys’ 100m freestyle U-14 event, with Amanveer Singh Rana (1:14.30) finishing second and Brahmdeep Singh (1:18.54) bagging the bronze. In the girls’ 100 m freestyle U-14 category, Prisha Bhatia (1:17.88), Zoeyra Sandhu (1:18.83) and Anoop (1:20.52) emerged as the winners.

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Daksh Sidhu (1:03.77) claimed the gold medal in the boys’ U-19 100m backstroke event, while Shubham (1:25.17) claimed the second position and Nishant (1:29.68) finished third. In the boys’ U-17 event, Kanin Sharma (1:11.29), Mayank Singh (1:17.42) and Angadjot Singh (1:18.15) won medals, while in the girls’ U-17 event, Dhravya Puri (1:17.84) bagged the first position, followed by Khushi Puri (1:21.25) at second position and Virsa Kaur (1:49.21) at third. In the boys’ U-14 meet, Daksh Mehta clocked 1:35.47 to win the first position, followed by Mansejah Singh (1:45.04) at second and Manlik Seth (1:47.08) at third. In the girls’ U-14 event, Vaidehi Sharma (1:26.00), Priyanjal (1:42.36) and Rashmeet Toky (1:44.00) emerged as the winners.

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The boys’ U-17 breaststroke 50m event was won by Yudhneer Singh (33.03), followed by Aaditya Kara Kati (36.18s) in second place and Mannik Goyal (37.06) in third. In the girls’ U-17 event, Japneet Kaur (42.09), Jyotsna (45.87) and Yastika Nehra (52.07) won medals, while in the U-14 event, Sarthak Rana (41.00), Mayank Yadav (41.27) and Harteg Singh (46.05) claimed the top three spots.

Shruthika Mehto (49.25s) won the first position in the girls’ U-14 event, followed by Aadhya Rana (49.52) and Vaibhavi Sharma (50.46). Ranveer Singh (47.250) won the boys’ U-14 event, followed by Kapish Tehari (52.28) and Kabir Ravish (52.46).

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The boys’ U-17 butterfly 100m event saw Nimish Sharma (1:16.84) finish first, followed by Chaitanya Panwar (1:20.88) and Akshay Bisht (1:23.34).

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