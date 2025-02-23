Nine trapped in lift for 3 hours in Mohali

Nine people were trapped in a lift for nearly three hours at Citi Centre 2 in Aerocity here this evening. Two of them were foreigners.

The police responded quickly after they were informed that seven “children” were stuck in a lift of the commercial centre.

As the lift operators were unable to open the doors, the rescuers broke the upper portion of the lift to pull the people out. They were suffering from suffocation. Some of them even fainted while they were stuck in the lift.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (City 2), Harsimran Singh Bal, said nine people, who got trapped in the lift, were part of a real estate function held in the commercial centre. The two foreigners, from an African nation, were visibly distressed and in tears as the rescuers pulled them up with the help of ropes.