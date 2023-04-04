Nine Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.64 crore in US auction

Chandigarh, April 3

Nine heritage items from the UT, which were taken abroad in an illegal manner, have been auctioned for Rs 1.64 crore in the US.

Ajay Jagga, a member of the Heritage Items Protection Cell of the Chandigarh Administration, said the auction was held in Chicago on March 30 and the costliest item, a set of six stools of Panjab University, was sold for Rs 18.70 lakh.

The artefacts included a pair of committee chairs, benches, desk and chair, a set of eight chairs, nightstands, dismountable table and stool, a set of six box stools, a set of three stools, and a desk-chair.

In a petition to the Secretary General, Rajya Sabha (RS), Ajay Jagga, submitted that it was an additional submission in his “petition for protection of national heritage (Chandigarh Heritage Articles) from being auctioned all over the world”, seeking intervention from the RS for making rules and regulations for the protection of heritage (specifically which is less than 75 years old) or proposing any other appropriate action for the protection of heritage, as the mandate of the Constitution of India is already there under Article 49 in this regard. On March 30, an auction house in the US auctioned a pair of chairs from Chandigarh for Rs 9.86 lakh, he said. In fact, the heritage articles are being auctioned regularly in foreign countries without any resistance from the Government of India. These auction houses are also declaring the source place of the heritage articles. The auction house announced that the pair of chairs was from the High Court, Chandigarh.