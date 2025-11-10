DT
Home / Chandigarh / Ninth arrest made in Rs 1.75-cr fraud

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:35 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
The police arrested the ninth accused in a Rs 1.75 crore cyber fraud case. The accused, Arvind Bhanushali, a resident of New Janata Colony, Bharatnagar, Gujarat, was arrested after a police raid. The case was registered in July 2024 after a Panchkula resident complained of being cheated through a Facebook ad that lured him with the promise of doubling profits.

