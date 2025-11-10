Ninth arrest made in Rs 1.75-cr fraud

The police arrested the ninth accused in a Rs 1.75 crore cyber fraud case. The accused, Arvind Bhanushali, a resident of New Janata Colony, Bharatnagar, Gujarat, was arrested after a police raid. The case was registered in July 2024 after a Panchkula resident complained of being cheated through a Facebook ad that lured him with the promise of doubling profits.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement