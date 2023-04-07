Nirbhay bags shooting gold

Chandigarh, April 6
Nirbhay, Inderpal and Sarabjot Singh claimed first three positions, respectively, in the pistol event of the 1st Super Shooting Cup organised by the Pro Salvo Sports Foundation.
Fourteen-year-old Ojasvi Thakur claimed the winners title in the senior rifle championship, followed by Shivangi Dogra and Talwar Singh respectively. Abhimanyu Yadav claimed the junior sports pistol category title with 575 points, while Baburam claimed one gold medal each in the centre fire pistol round and free pistol category.
Amandeep Mehla won the top honours in the standard pistol event while Lalit Kumar bagged top position in the NR senior men’s category.
The foundation was recently launched by Olympian shooter and Arjuna Awardee recipient Anjum Moudgil and Ankush Bhardwaj, an ace pistol shooter. The event saw participation of shooters from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Delhi, prominent among them being Olympian Yashaswini Deswal, Olympian Deepak Kumar and World Cup winner Sarabjot Singh.
