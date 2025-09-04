NIRF rankings: Panjab University third in pharmacy & State Public Universities category

The Ministry of Education on Thursday released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2025, marking its tenth edition.

Advertisement

Panjab University, Chandigarh, bagged the third spot in the pharmacy category and also ranked third in the State Public Universities category.

The overall ranking of the university is yet to be released, but last year, PU was placed 60th in the overall rankings, its lowest position since the rankings were first released in 2016.

Advertisement

NIPER-Mohali maintains its ninth spot in the top-10 list. It was ranked sixth in 2023 and fourth in 2022.

In the medical category, AIIMS New Delhi tops the list followed by PGIMER, Chandigarh.