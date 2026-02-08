DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Nishunk claims 9-wicket haul

Nishunk claims 9-wicket haul

Col CK Nayudu Trophy

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Feb 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

Nishunk Birla claimed a nine-wicket haul to make up for the poor batting performance, as Chandigarh trailed by 12 runs against Uttar Pradesh in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match in Kanpur.

Advertisement

In the their first innings, the Chandigarh batters were bundled out at 170. The Uttar Pradesh batters replied with 260 — amid a fine performance by Birla. In their second innings, the local batters again stumbled and were 78/4 at the draw of stumps.

Advertisement

Chandigarh started their first innings on a shaky note. Dushyant (19) was first to be trapped by Vijay Kumar, as the side lost their opener at 24. Thereafter, Akshu Bajwa swung into action and accounted Raghav Verma (15), Nikhil (25), Aarsuh Bhandari (3), Adhiraj (0), Jaskirat Singh Mehra (0) and Birla (0), as the city batters faced a tough time. Aarav Bansal scored 40 off 56 balls, with six boundaries and one six, to remain the top scorer for the side. Bajwa claimed 6/56, while Kumar accounted 3/51. Shubham Mishra claimed one wicket.

Advertisement

In reply, the Uttar Pradesh lads had their successful run as Kavya Teotia (99 off 206 balls, with nine boundaries) and Bajwa (91 off 116 balls, with seven boundaries and six boundaries) played important innings. However, once Birla swung into action, he went to claim both the batsmen besides claiming Siddharth Chaudhary (21), Rituraj Sharma (9), Shubham Mishra (10), Al Zafir Mohsin (15), Arjun Kumar Singh (2), Kaartikaya Singh (1) and Vijay Kumar (1). Biral restricted the UP batters to 260.

In their second innings, Dushyant did better by posting 45, but Bajwa once was once again on the job. Kumar took Bansal (5), while Bajwa accounted Verma (13) as the side ended the day with 78/4.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts