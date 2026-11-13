Nivaan, Avni clinch U-13 titles in Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championships

Nivaan Saini of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, clinched the boys' U-13 title after edging out Divit of Gurukul Global School, Mani Majra, in a closely contested final during the UTT 39th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championships at the Sector 50 Sports Complex.

Organised by the Chandigarh Table Tennis Association, the championship witnessed an exciting final in which Saini recovered from an early setback to win 9-11, 11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10.

In the semifinals, Divit defeated Ojas Gollen 7-11, 11-7, 11-7, 7-11, 11-1, while Saini beat Hetaksh Goyal 12-10, 6-11, 4-11, 11-3, 11-9. In the quarterfinals, Divit defeated Hargun Singh 11-3, 13-11, 11-7; Gollen ousted Rayaan 11-4, 3-11, 12-10, 5-11, 11-6; Saini beat Akshit 11-8, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7; and Goyal defeated Rudraksh 11-4, 11-5, 11-9.

Avni Gupta won the girls' U-13 title by defeating Trishi Surana of Gurukul Global School 11-8, 7-11, 11-8, 11-5. In the semifinals, Surana overcame Idhika Bansal 3-11, 11-5, 9-11, 11-8, 12-10, while Gupta defeated Priyanshi Jangra 11-5, 11-8, 13-11. In the quarterfinals, Surana beat Shanaya 11-9, 11-7, 7-11, 11-5; Idhika defeated Tisha 11-7, 11-7, 13-11; Gupta ousted Mishita 11-7, 9-11, 11-5, 11-2; and Priyanshi defeated Mihika 11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 11-4.

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Vani Sharma of St Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, won the girls' U-17 title by defeating Sherell of Delhi Public School, Sector 40. After losing the opening game 9-11, Sharma bounced back with an 11-3, 12-10, 11-3 win. In the semifinals, Sharma defeated Aanya Garg 11-6, 11-0, 11-5, while Sherell beat Teetiksha 12-14, 11-7, 12-10, 11-6.

In the quarterfinals, Sharma defeated Trishi Surana 5-11, 11-8, 11-5, 14-12; Aanya beat Sanidhya 11-7, 11-2, 12-10; Teetiksha ousted Bhavisha 11-7, 11-6, 11-2; and Sherell defeated Garvita 11-5, 11-6, 11-5.

Vadya Chawla of St Anne's Convent School, Sector 32, defeated Ankush Kumar of DAV Public School, Sector 8, to win the gold medal. Chawla registered an 11-7, 13-11, 13-11 victory in the final.

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In the semifinals, Chawla beat Divpratap Singh 9-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-9, while Kumar defeated Abhinav Kaushik 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-8. In the quarterfinals, Chawla defeated Parth Malhotra 12-10, 10-12, 11-3, 9-11, 11-5; Divpratap beat Mehtab Dhanoa 5-11, 11-4, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8; Kaushik defeated Daivik Guleri 5-11, 11-6, 12-10, 8-11, 11-9; and Ankush beat Aarush Batra 8-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-9.