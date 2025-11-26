DT
Home / Chandigarh / NMIMS Chandigarh hosts Mock Parliament to mark Constitution Day

NMIMS Chandigarh hosts Mock Parliament to mark Constitution Day

The exercise aimed to strengthen students’ knowledge of legislative procedures, debate structures, and policy analysis — skills essential for future legal professionals

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:35 PM Nov 26, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The legal aid cell of NMIMS Chandigarh organised a Mock Parliament on Wednesday, on the occasion of Constitution Day. The event offered first-semester law students a dynamic platform to understand the functioning of India’s parliamentary democracy.

The exercise aimed to strengthen students’ knowledge of legislative procedures, debate structures, and policy analysis — skills essential for future legal professionals.

The session was graced by Arun Kumar Aggarwal, Additional District and Sessions Judge and Member Secretary, State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, who served as the chief guest. Emphasising the significance of the day, he stated, “As we mark Constitution Day, it is important to mention that legal aid is an important component of constitutional values, and collectively, through such efforts, we shall strive to promote and propagate the same.”

