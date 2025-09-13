NMIMS Chandigarh hosts techno-cultural fest Anviksha 2.0

The School of Technology Management and Engineering (STME) at NMIMS Chandigarh successfully concluded its annual techno-cultural fest, Anviksha 2.0, on Saturday. The event, organised entirely by students, transformed the campus into a hub of creativity, innovation, and youthful energy, drawing participation from across disciplines.

The fest was inaugurated in the presence of Air Marshal Raj Karan Singh Shera, the chief guest, and Dr Satish Kumar (CSIO), the guest of honour.

Dr Jyostna Singh, Campus Director and Associate Dean of STME, NMIMS Chandigarh, shared her thoughts, saying, “Anviksha reflects the true meaning of seeking and exploration, which is the essence of engineering and technology. At NMIMS Chandigarh, we believe learning should go beyond classrooms through initiatives like Outside Class Academic Collaboration (OCAC). This festival is a platform where students collaborate, apply their technical knowledge creatively, and build essential skills.”

This year’s edition of Anviksha featured technical contests such as Bug Busters, Design Scape, Bridge Wars, Seek & Solve, Pixel Forge, and Logic League tested problem-solving and innovation. Non-technical events like Pitch & Play, Techie Tambola, Secret Seekers, Tech Tunes, and Array Pata Hai? kept the creative spirit alive. A buzzing gaming zone, featuring Rocket League, Mortal Kombat, and FIFA 24, was a major crowd-puller. Special highlights such as the Robo Race and Photography Showcase added to the excitement.