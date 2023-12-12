No ads on public toilet blocks, Chandigarh civic body suffers over Rs 5-cr ‘loss’

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, December 11
Missing an opportunity to earn about Rs 5-8 crore yearly from advertisement space on public convenience blocks, the city Municipal Corporation has failed to allot the work for more than a year. A few months ago, the civic body had claimed to have started the process, but the year has come to an end with no success.
The corporation had got a shock in the middle of last year when Decode Adverting Pvt Ltd surrendered the project of using designated advertisement spaces at 55 public toilet blocks in lieu of Rs 28 crore fee to be paid to the MC in five years.
It had quit the project citing a number of hindrances such as overgrown shrubs around the blocks and failure of the MC to remove tree branches or poles that block the view to ad spots despite repeated requests. On its part, the MC had stated the project was on an “as is where is” basis and it did its best to do the needful.
An MC official said regular shifting of joint commissioners, who were heading the advertisement wing, was one of the prime reasons for halting of the process. MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said the tender document had now been prepared and by the next month, it would be floated. As per information, the corporation this time is planning to offer 191 public toilet blocks for ads, eying a revenue of about Rs 40 crore in five years.
Another missed chance?
Advertisements can be seen displayed on several vehicles, mainly auto rickshaws, in the city. The MC has failed to capitalise it. A few years ago, it had planned to earn from ads on moving vehicles, but the proposal remained only on paper.
Tender soon
The tender document has been prepared and by next month, it will be floated. — Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner
