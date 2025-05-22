No adverse orders: Punjab-Haryana High Court allows virtual appearance amid bomb threats

Following a bomb threat email received this morning, the Punjab and Haryana High Court administration has permitted lawyers to join proceedings through virtual mode and made it clear that no adverse orders will be passed in case any lawyer is unable to appear either physically or virtually.

“As desired by the Chief Justice, in case any lawyer is unable to attend the court physically or virtually, no adverse order may be passed,” read the official communication issued by the Registrar-General. The communication also confirmed that lawyers were free to join proceedings online, as requested by the President of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association.

Proceedings came to a halt earlier in the day after the threat email triggered a security scare, prompting deployment of police personnel and bomb disposal squads from the Chandigarh Police. Lawyers were asked to vacate the courtrooms as a precautionary measure, and functioning was rescheduled to resume at 2:00 PM.

A separate advisory issued by the Bar Association had urged members to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious or unattended items to the Association’s office. The alert was formally communicated by Gagandeep Jammu, Honorary Secretary of the High Court Bar Association.