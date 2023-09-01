No anticipatory bail for cop in bribery case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

A CBI court has dismissed an anticipatory bail application of constable Pawan Kumar, an accused in an alleged corruption case registered by the CBI on the complaint of Deepak on July 31.

Deepak had alleged constable Pawan and an inspector threatened to implicate him in a false case and demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

Manish Dubey, alias Bablu, and Anil Kumar, alias Kuki, were apprehended while accepting Rs 3 lakh allegedly on behalf of Pawan. A case was registered against the duo and the constable, who has been absconding since then.

Meanwhile, a local court has dismissed an anticipatory bail application of Parveen Shah, brother of Rajveer, alias Sonu Shah, in a separate case of extortion registered on the complaint of a businessman from Bathinda.

Sacked Additional SHO Naveen Phogat and two other constables were booked in the case. The court issued notices to the state on the anticipatory bail application of Phogat for September 1.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI