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Home / Chandigarh / No bail for CREST ex-accountant in Rs 83-crore fraud case

No bail for CREST ex-accountant in Rs 83-crore fraud case

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The Special Judge, CBI Court, has dismissed a bail application of Sahil Kukkar, former accountant of Chandigarh Renewable Energy & Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) arrested in a scam involving over Rs 83 crore deposited in IDFC First Bank.

The counsel for the accused said the applicant was falsely implicated in the case and that he was in custody since he was arrested on March 31. No specific role in the case had been attributed to him, stated the counsel.

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Opposing the bail plea, CBI public prosecutor Narender Singh claimed that Sahil was actively involved in the conspiracy. The public prosecutor claimed that the hotel bills of the accused’s personal trip to Rajasthan were paid by Ribhav Rishi, a bank official, from the account of CAPCO Fintech Services, a shell entity.

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After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the bail application.

Meanwhile, Navneet Srivastava, a former Chief Executive Officer of CREST, has also filed his bail application in the same case. The CBI has opposed his bail application.

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