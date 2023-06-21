No central nod to critical care unit at Mani Majra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

Proposal for setting up a 50-bed critical care block at the Sub- divisional Hospital (SDH) in Mani Majra, instead of the initially planned 73 Urban Health and Wellness Centres (UHWCs), has failed to get approval of the Centre.

This matter was discussed during a mid-year review meeting with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

During the meeting, an assurance was given by the ministry that the proposal for the critical care block would be approved in place of the remaining 73 UHWCs. However, as of now, the establishment of the block has not received the necessary approval from the Centre.

In light of this development, the decision made during a meeting of the governing body, chaired by the Adviser to the Administrator, Chandigarh, has been forwarded to the Health Department. The proposal suggested utilising the state budget to set up the 50-bed block at the SDH.

Now, a letter has been recommended by the Adviser to be sent to the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The objective of this correspondence will be to draw attention to the matter and request a reconsideration of the proposal for the establishment of the block.

The proposed block at the SDH, Mani Majra, would significantly enhance the healthcare infrastructure in the city, providing essential medical services to the residents.