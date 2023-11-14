No check in Mohali, Zirakpur

Mohali, November 13

Bursting of firecrackers before and after the prescribed time limit went on in the entire district unchecked. Revellers burst crackers till late in the night on Diwali. There was considerable air and noise pollution in urban areas of Mohali and Kharar as fireworks continued till 3 am at several places.

In Zirakpur, residents burst crackers beyond 1 am. The air quality fell drastically before dust settled down in the early morning hours. “Revellers burst crackers till late at night without any regard to elderly and children who are suffering from breathing problems. The administration orders remained on paper only,” said Brijesh Sharma, a resident of VIP Road area.

31 suffer burns in Mohali

As many as 31 cases of injuries, mostly to children, were reported at the Phase 6 hospital in Mohali from November 12 (8 am) to November 13 (8 am). These included 20 cases of hand burns, one of head injury, eight of eye injury and two of thigh burns, said Phase-6 SMO HS Cheema.

6 fire incidents

Six fires were reported on the Diwali night. A tempo traveller parked near the Balongi police station caught fire around midnight. At Saneta village, straw kept near a dhaba got burnt. Two fire engines douse the fire in three hours. A shop was gutted at Daun village around 1 am. Fire broke out at two houses in Phase 10 and Phase 11 at 10.30 pm.

Meanwhile, six persons, including two children, were injured in firecracker-related mishaps in Zirakpur on Diwali. Two children suffered eye injuries. Eight people complained of breathing problem due to increasing pollution, four of them were old asthma patients, according to the Dhakoli Community Centre authorities.

Fire officials said fire broke out at four places last night, which was controlled in time.

Fire Officer Jaswant Singh said goods lying in the balcony of a flat of Metro Tower caught fire due to stray firecrackers. Fire incidents were also reported from Motia Royal in Dhakoli, near the gurdwara and Preet Colony.

