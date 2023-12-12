No check on dumping of debris in Patiala ki Rao

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, December 11

Construction waste and garbage have been dumped alongside a seasonal rivulet in Chandigarh and Nayagaon areas at several places to make way through it against the NGT guidelines.

Near Government Model High School, Sector 12, debris has almost blocked the flow of water. Only a concrete pipe has been placed there for the passage of water.

Nayagaon and periphery residents said the name “Patiala ki Rao” had long been forgotten and it was now only a “ganda nullah”. They complained that illegal colonies continued to discharge sewage into it.

“Illegal colonies are mushrooming alongside the riverbed. To carve out an access road for these colonies, debris, concrete waste and garbage are dumped to alter the course of the rivulet,” said advocate Navtej Malik, a Nayagaon resident.

The Mohali and Chandigarh civic bodies in the past have blamed each other for dumping garbage across the fence.

Nayagaon civic body officials and councillors said funds crunch and legal hassles acted as stumbling blocks in addressing environmental concerns.

The sewage treatment plant (STP) in the area and periphery failed to take off, showing that environmental concerns were neither on residents or the administration’s mind.

In Kansal, heaps of garbage could be seen alongside the water body; at some places, garbage dumps had been innovatively used for the widening of road.

“Many a times, MC vehicles can be seen unloading garbage along the roads,” said an area resident.

Heaps of garbage, stray dogs and cattle dot Vikas Nagar, Janta Colony, Ram Sharanam area, the road between Nayagaon and Nada village and Khuda Lahora.

#Mohali