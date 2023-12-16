Chandigarh: No coercive steps against Uber, directs High Court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 15

Acting on a petition filed by Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd against the UT State Transport Authority, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed that coercive steps would not be taken against the petitioner-company. The order by the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Nidhi Gupta will remain in force at least till December 22, when the matter comes up for resumed hearing.

The direction came after senior advocate DS Patwalia among other things told the Bench that the petitioner was aggrieved by an order issued by the STA. On one hand, it acknowledged that the petitioner’s application for licence under the relevant guidelines was pending. On the other, it was directed to stop its operations in the UT with immediate effect. The order was communicated via email dated December 1.

Patwalia told the Bench that the petitioner was also aggrieved by a notification dated November 17, 2022, passed by the UT Administrator to implement “Chandigarh guidelines” on the issuance of licences. As the matter came up for hearing, UT Additional Standing Counsel Sumeet Jain told the Bench that the Administration would not take any coercive steps pursuant to the email dated December 1. Patwalia, with counsels Vikrant Pachnanda and Alisha Sharda, meanwhile, contended that the notification had been issued by the Secretary, Transport, UT, without following the guidelines dated November 27, 2020, issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The guidelines could only be notified after issuance of necessary notification and following the due process of inviting objections as per the Motor Vehicles Act.