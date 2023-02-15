No construction above third floor in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 14

In a major relief for Panchkula residents, the Haryana Government has cancelled all pending applications for construction of stilt plus four-storey buildings in the city.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting held late last evening. Further, a ban has been imposed on such construction works in the future. Expressing gratitude to the state government for the decision, Vidhan Sabha Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta said the decision taken in public interest would help alleviate a major concern of city residents.

Receiving regular plaints I had been receiving regular complaints. I took up matter with CM and am glad he has cancelled applications for all stilt + four-storey constructions in public interest. Gian Chand Gupta, Speaker & MLA Relief for residents We were hopeful that after Speaker’s intervention, matter would be resolved. Ban has come as a big relief for residents. Bharat Hiteshi, Chairman, House Owners Welfare Assn, Sector 10 Make it statewide Ban should be implemented across state. There should be a complete ban on such houses. SK Nayyar, President, Citizen Welfare Assn

Gupta had met CM Manohar Lal Khattar on the issue last Monday, wherein the latter had promised a solution at the earliest, as per the demands of residents.

With this, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) will no longer be able to give permission for construction of buildings beyond third floor. Last year, the HSVP had allowed construction above three floors on residential plots by changing the floor area ratio (FAR) in Panchkula city. While many people went on to construct houses up to four floors, cracks began to appear in some buildings along with reports of bending of structures. Many organisations such as residents’ welfare associations and local citizens had approached the Speaker regarding the problem. In a memorandum submitted to the Speaker on September 12 last year, former Army Chief General VP Malik (retd) had stated due to opposition from RWAs and local residents, the construction of four storeys with parking space on the ground floor had stalled for some time, but such constructions had started again recently.

These construction works on the narrow ‘B’ and ‘C’ roads in the old sectors were hazardous to environment, adversely affecting the health of people and city. It also stated there was a violation of privacy and security of residents.

Safety concern by residents