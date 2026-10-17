No ‘day-&-night’ facility available, Chandigarh women team travels 22 km for camp

The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) is organising a preparatory camp for the senior women’s local team at a private ground in Dappar near Dera Bassi, about 22 km from the city, after finding no facility suitable for ‘day-and-night’ training in Chandigarh.

During the initial days of the camp, which began this week, the sessions were conducted from 11 am to 5 pm. The training schedule has now been changed to 4 pm to 8 pm.

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“Due to the unavailability of grounds, the camp has been conducted at a private facility in Dappar. The Sector 16 stadium is hosting the BCCI domestic season, and other grounds with floodlights facility are also booked,” said a UTCA official.

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The association recently signed MoUs with Panjab University and UT Education Department to use their grounds and upgrade the facilities to host national matches. However, the facilities are yet to be utilised.

While the UTCA is conducting the camp so as to provide a ‘tournament-like’ environment to the players, the travelling distance from Chandigarh to Dappar has become a concern for parents and players.

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“We have to follow the association’s orders. Travelling to Dappar daily with kit is not easy, and not everyone has a four-wheeler to commute. The association could have arranged a common transport facility, which would have made things easier for the players,” said a parent, whose daughter is attending the camp.

A player added, “The highway is fine for travelling, but a short stretch of the internal road leading to the stadium is scary at times. We prefer to travel in a group.”

An official said, “The UTCA is making all efforts to provide players a tournament-like experience, something many other leading associations failed to provide, especially in women’s cricket. The players and everyone should appreciate the effort, as the distance doesn’t matter at all when it comes to getting the best facilities.”