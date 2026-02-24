No ‘Dial 112’ service for one hour today in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Police has informed the public that the emergency response support system (Dial-112) will remain temporarily unavailable on February 24 from 11 am to 12 noon due to scheduled maintenance and system upgrading.

During this period, citizens requiring emergency assistance may contact alternate numbers: 0172-2749194, 2744100, 2760851, 4040100, 2760800 and 2741900.

Police officials stated that the temporary suspension was aimed at improving service efficiency and apologised for any inconvenience caused, seeking public cooperation.