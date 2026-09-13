No drugs to be sold in Chandigarh after Sept 30, warns Governor Kataria

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday set a September 30 deadline for the Chandigarh Police and Administration to eliminate the drug trade, warning that the concerned SHO and field staff would be proceeded against if drugs were found being sold in their area after the cut-off.

Kataria, addressing the first anniversary function of the Senior Journalists Forum, said no illegal business, including drugs, could survive without the connivance of police and civil officials, and he had decided to break this nexus.

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"I have taken a meeting of the administration and Police top brass and told them loud and clear that I would not let anyone sell drugs in Chandigarh post September 30," he said.

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The Governor said his own teams and secret informers would work independently in the field to catch smugglers, and strict action would follow against any police or civil official found complicit. He sought public support for the drive, saying no administration or government could succeed without it.

"I alone cannot do anything, but nothing is impossible if society lends support," he said.

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Meeting with police brass

Kataria's announcement followed a review meeting he chaired at Police Headquarters with Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar, DGP Sagar Preet Hooda, IGP Pushpendra Kumar and all SSPs/SPs, DSPs and SHOs, according to an official statement.

He directed police to identify drug suppliers and peddlers, and asked the DGP to strengthen the Anti-Narcotics Task Force with more personnel, cyber experts and legal experts. He also called for a stronger beat system, closer monitoring of medical stores selling controlled substances, foot patrolling and surprise inspections.

The meeting was told that several identified peddlers are already in judicial custody under the NDPS Act, and that 58 hotspots of drug use or peddling have been identified across the city for close monitoring. The DGP said a confidential, structured system is being developed to let citizens act as the police's "eyes and ears" against drug activity.

Model city, education and jobs

Kataria also announced plans to develop Chandigarh as a model city built on "good people and good society," and as an education and sports hub, citing the UT's third consecutive year atop the national school education index. He said Chandigarh would host two international sports events next year, and that students from humble backgrounds were being encouraged with cash prizes and scholarships.

Those who had fallen into drugs could be rehabilitated through sports or helped into private-sector jobs matching their qualifications, he said, adding that industry's workforce shortage and public unemployment concerns needed to be reconciled.

Kataria said his doors at Lok Bhavan were open to all with genuine grievances, and that he held Janta Darbar every Wednesday at the Secretariat and at people's doorsteps to get direct public feedback.

Addressing journalists, he said the media was the fourth pillar of democracy but effective only when it worked without bias. "What cannot be achieved with the sword can be done with your pen, provided it is clean and unbiased," he said.

Forum's demands

Earlier, Forum president Jagtar Sidhu welcomed the Governor and sought a health insurance cover, a special emergency fund and a dedicated Bhavan for senior journalists. Responding, Kataria said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already extended health cover to all Indians, but special cases could still be sent to him for consideration. On the Bhavan demand, he said since the MHA had barred allotment of any land in Chandigarh since 2012, the Forum could identify a vacant or unutilised building and send a proposal for his consideration.

Forum chairman A S Prashar and senior functionary Anil Gupta also spoke. Achievers from various fields were felicitated by the Governor on the occasion.

Anti-drug drive at a glance