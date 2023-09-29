No eco clearance, Chandigarh scraps 2 housing projects at IT Park

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, September 28

The UT Administration has decided to halt two major projects at IT Park, comprising a general housing scheme and a government housing project. This decision comes after repeated efforts to secure environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change remained unsuccessful.

Sources reveal the UT Administrator had instructed officials to cease their pursuit of the projects and formally scrap these. “We have abandoned these schemes since we could not receive the necessary environmental clearance,” said a senior officer.

The Chandigarh Housing Board had submitted the case of both projects for reconsideration. The general housing scheme, which was almost finalised, was to come up on 16.6 acres of land with an estimated cost of Rs 643 crore, while the government flats were planned on 6.73 acres.

The development has led to uncertainty over the fate of the entire 123 acres earmarked for development by the Chandigarh Housing Board. Additionally, plans for a five-star hotel site, a hospital and a school, all part of the CHB’s expansion vision, now hang in balance.

The ministry had initially raised objections over the projects, emphasising the potential disruption of path of migratory birds and the environmental impact caused by high-rise buildings, waste generation, noise, and air pollution in the vicinity of the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary.

The CHB had contended that the project area was situated nearly 1.25 km beyond the eco-sensitive zone of the sanctuary where construction was permissible. In 2017, Chandigarh had declared an area ranging from 2 km to 2.75 km from the sanctuary boundary as an eco-sensitive zone, which was subsequently notified by the ministry. However, the development of this area had been in limbo, as wildlife clearance from the UT Administrator was granted, but the final approval from the Union Ministry was denied.

Under the self-financing general housing scheme at Rajiv Gandhi Technology Park, the CHB had planned to offer 728 dwelling units of various categories, including four-bedroom, three-bedroom and two-bedroom units costing around Rs 2.75 crore, Rs 1.90 crore and Rs 1.30 crore, respectively.

Ministry’s objections

Potential disruption of path of migratory birds and environmental impact caused by high-rise buildings, waste generation, noise and air pollution in the vicinity of Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

CHB’s contention

Pursuing its case, the Chandigarh Housing Board had contended that the project area was situated nearly 1.25 km away from the eco-sensitive zone of the sanctuary where construction was permissible

#Environment