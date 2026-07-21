No end to litigants’ woes as Bar Association continues strike in Fatehgarh Sahib

The indefinite strike by the Fatehgarh Sahib Bar Association against the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System (LADCS) entered its 15th day on Monday, causing significant inconvenience to litigants and bringing judicial work in the district courts to a standstill.

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Court proceedings remained severely disrupted, with hearings being adjourned and litigants, particularly those who had travelled from distant areas, facing considerable hardship. Lawyers sealed the entry to the court complex and observed a complete "no work" protest, halting all judicial proceedings.

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District Bar Association president Gagandeep Singh Virk said the association was fully aware of the difficulties being faced by litigants but had been compelled to continue the strike due to its strong opposition to the LADCS. He alleged that the system was adversely affecting the livelihood of practising lawyers, particularly young advocates and those from economically weaker backgrounds.

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Virk claimed that the provision of free legal aid was being misused by individuals who were financially capable of hiring private counsel, resulting in a decline in work for independent lawyers. He also expressed concern that advocates appointed under the LADCS often lacked adequate courtroom experience, which, he alleged, could affect the quality of legal representation. He further said that the system was limiting professional opportunities for newly enrolled advocates.