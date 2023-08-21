No end to misery from heavy rain in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, August 20
Heavy rain lashed Chandigarh and its surrounding areas on Sunday, leading to the mercury dropping a few notches, the weather office said.
Even as waterlogging was witnessed at several places in the city, the rainy spell brought relief to people from the sultry weather conditions.
According to the Meteorological office, more rain has been forecast in the city during the next two days.
Earlier in July, a heavy spell of rain for two consecutive days had led to major waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city.
Besides, road stretches were caved in and trees uprooted, leading to damage to power infrastructure.
