No evidence, six accused in Sector 38 murder case acquitted

Chandigarh, September 12

A local court has acquitted six accused arrested for a murder that took place in Sector 38 after the prosecution failed to prove charges. Those acquitted are Gagan, Raj, Nikhil, Aman, Sameer and Vasu.

The police had registered a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 39 police station on the complaint of Binny, a resident of Sector 38-A. The latter had alleged on January 18 at 10.15 pm, he was out on a walk when he saw some boys beating his nephew Sahil near a temple in the locality.

He rushed to save him, but one of the accused took out a sharp weapon and stabbed his nephew. Following this, all accused fled from the spot. Binny rushed his nephew to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, all accused were arrested. The police filed a chargesheet. Finding a prime facie case, the court framed charges against the accused for offences punishable under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC to which the accused pleaded not guilty.

Amit Kumar Khairwal, counsel for four accused, argued before the court that the accused were falsely implicated. He claimed even the complainant had not supported the case of the prosecution. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted all accused of the charges framed against them.