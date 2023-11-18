No food licence, Maloya bakery fined Rs 30,000

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 17

A city court has imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on Govind Prasad Joshi, proprietor, GNB Bakers, Maloya, for running a food business without a licence as mandatory under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The court says in case of default in the payment of fine, the convict shall have to undergo simple imprisonment for one month. The Food Safety Officer of the Chandigarh Administration had filed a complaint against the accused.

She said on October 13, 2021, she inspected the said premises and found that the accused was preparing rusks without having a food licence. A notice of accusation was served upon the accused for the offence, to which he pleaded not guilty. The court says during the course of proceedings, the accused made a statement admitting the case of the complainant.

He was explained the consequences of making such a plea, but he remained adamant. The court sentenced the accused to undergo imprisonment till rising of the court and pay the fine.