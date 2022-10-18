No further role of Chandigarh drug authority: Admn

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) in its internal committee report has not established any “direct link” between the anaesthetic drug and reported five deaths.

The Chandigarh Administration has claimed there is no further role of the UT’s Drug Control Authority in the complaint and the Centre will now look into the matter.

No autopsy to ascertain cause No autopsy was conducted on patients, who underwent ‘adverse events’ after anaesthetic was administered

“Without the autopsy, the findings cannot establish any connection between deaths and the drug,” says a senior official

As per sources, the report has claimed the Propofol injection was of “poor” quality but no connection with deaths has been established by the committee members. No autopsy was conducted on the patients who underwent “adverse events” after the dose of anaesthetic was administered to evaluate the cause of death.

“Without the autopsy, the findings cannot establish any connection between deaths and the drug. The report did mention the side-effects after the injection was given, but it does not mention the ‘deaths’ and has only concluded the drug was of the substandard quality,” said a senior official.

The UT Administration, in its official statement on Monday, said as per inquiry report shared by the PGI, the Director PGIMER constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Prof SK Gupta, Head of Department of Neurology, to look into the details in the “adverse events” reported by the Department of Neurosurgery/Neuroanaesthesia.

“This being internal matter of the PGI, so they would be best to comment on findings/report of the said committee. There is no further role of the Drug Control Authority, Chandigarh, and required actions are being taken by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO),” read the official statement.

The Drugs Inspector, CDSCO, Sub Zone Baddi, being the investigating officer, started the investigation from retail chemist to the manufacturer’s level under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

