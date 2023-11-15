‘No govt vehicles for us,’ rue Chandigarh Sports Department officials

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, November 14

While top bureaucrats in UT Chandigarh have a fleet of vehicles at their disposal, officials of the UT Sports Department have to use their own private vehicles for official purposes.

A year on, the District Sports Officer (DSO) — who is entitled to a four-wheeler (for official visits and during championships) — still does not have the facility. The Joint Director of Sports (JDS) has been using an old Ambassador car to get around. Both of them declined to comment on the matter. In the absence of an official vehicle, these officials use private vehicles. The DSO uses a two-wheeler, and the JDS uses a private vehicle in case an official car is not available.

An official said, “There’s no service station for this car (Ambassador), and the repair work costs thousands of rupees almost every month. The DSO, on the other hand, carries out his supervision-related work (at each coaching centre) on a two-wheeler. If an official is entitled to a four-wheeler, they must be allotted one.”

He added, “The officials need to carry out field work, attend meetings and visit outstations for trials, if needed. Though the matter was brought to the notice of some higher officials, there is still no update.”

A vehicle earlier used by the DSO has been gathering dust at the Sector-42 sports complex. Reportedly, the vehicle has not been added to the department’s fleet owing to some technical snag.

“The car was bought to help coaches during championships, the DSO for making official visits and for the administrative work related to academies and the department. The needs of the department are being ignored by bureaucrats,” rued another official.