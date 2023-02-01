No headway in peanut seller’s murder case

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 31

Six days after the murder of a peanut seller in Sector 20 here, the Panchkula police are still clueless about the assailants.

On January 25, two scooter-borne youths had tried to snatch the cash box of the peanut seller, Johru, and as he resisted, the youths stabbed him, injuring him seriously before speeding away.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police said they had formed different teams and were working on various angles to crack the case.

Sector 20 SHO Arun Kumar claimed that the suspects would be arrested soon. He said raids were being conducted to nab them. The SHO said investigation was going on, adding that the suspects could be residents of the nearby area.

The police said they were also checking CCTV cameras. Besides, they had taken the mobile dump of the area where the crime took place.