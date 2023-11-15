No headway in stray bullet case

Chandigarh, November 14
The UT police are yet to make any headway in the incident of stray bullet landing in the bedroom of a Punjab cadre IAS officer at Sector 24.
The 2009 batch officer, Varinder Kumar Sharma, was present in the room when the bullet pierced through the window and landed there around 11.10 pm on Diwali.
Sources said nothing concrete could be established after scrutinising the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area. Meanwhile, the details of the police personnel posted in the locality are also being verified by the cops.
The police had recovered a part of the bullet in the room that indicates it may be fired from a .32 or .38-bore weapon.
