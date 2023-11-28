No honorarium hike for councillors

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 27

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-ruled MC has dropped the proposal of doubling the councillors’ monthly honorarium, which was to be tabled in Tuesday’s House meeting. Earlier, a proposal to hike the councillors’ monthly honorarium from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 had been made. Notably, the city currently has 35 elected councillors.

Sources said Mayor Anup Gupta dropped the proposal in view of the fast-approaching polls as he did not want to take any chance as far as public perception was concerned. He has, however, denied that the decision was taken keeping in mind the forthcoming elections.

#BJP #Lok Sabha