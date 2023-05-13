No lessons learnt, Kharar drain remains uncovered

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 12

In an apparent apathy of the Municipal Corporation, NHAI and the Kharar administration, the oversized storm water drain on the Kharar-Landran road remains uncovered three days after two schoolchildren fell into it and received injuries.

A tragedy is waiting to take place in the open storm drain on the main highway near the entrance of Swaraj Enclave, but officials have not barricaded it. Two scooter-borne school students had fallen into it and their vehicle was stuck in the 4-ft deep drain.

Kharar MC officials said the storm water drain was blocked by sewage water diverted from a housing colony. “The blockage has been removed and we have written to the NHAI to file a police case against the builder for illegally dumping the society’s sewage into the storm water drain,” said the Executive Officer, Municipal Council, Kharar, oblivious to the safety hazard that remains till the drain is covered.

Passersby have hung a rag on a stick in the drain to flag official failure.

Mohali resident NS Kalsi said, “Even after an accident involving schoolchildren, officials of the department concerned have not done anything. I do not know how they go to sleep after such dereliction of duty. If some untoward incident happens, they should be held responsible.”