No let-up in cases of snatching in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 10

There is no let-up in the incidents of snatching in the city. Four snatchings, including two reported this morning, have been perpetrated in the city in the past 48 hours.

While a woman, who was on a morning walk, was targeted by three scooter-borne persons, a shopkeeper also fell prey to snatchers early in the morning.

Ram Pal Sharma (62), a resident of Sector 30, reported that he owned a shop in Sector 28. He went to the shop around 4.30 pm to clean it when three persons riding a scooter arrived there.

“Two of the suspects purchased tobacco and left. Soon, they returned and caught hold of me,” he said. The complainant alleged that the suspects punched him and snatched Rs 600 from him.

The police were informed about the incident, following which a team reached the spot and started investigation. The police have collected the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area.

In another incident, Preeti lost her mobile phone to snatchers. Sources said the victim, a resident of Ram Darbar, along with a woman residing in her neighbourhood, went for a morning walk. On reaching outside a hotel at Phase II, Industrial Area, near Tribune Chowk, the complainant’s friend sat on the roadside around 5.45 am.

In the meantime, three persons arrived there on a scooter. One of them walked up to the complainant on the pretext of asking time and managed to snatch her mobile phone.

The police were informed about the incident, following which a team from the Sector 31 police station reached there and started investigation. Bholla, a resident of Burail village, reported that a person riding a motorcycle snatched his mobile phone near the Sector 20/30 light point on Saturday. The police have registered a case at the Sector 19 police station. Pranshu, a resident of Sector 43, reported that a motorcycle-borne person sped away after snatching his mobile phone near Sports Complex, Sector 43, on Friday. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.