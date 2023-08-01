No licence, two bakeries fined Rs 30K each

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh July 31

Chief Judicial Magistrate Dr Aman Inder Singh Sandhu convicted two shopkeepers of selling food items for human consumption without a licence under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The court sentenced the convicts to undergo imprisonment till the rising of the court and pay a fine of Rs 30,000 each. The court pronounced the judgment on separate complaints filed by the Food Safety Officer, Health Department, Chandigarh.

As per the complaints, during inspection, it was found Ariff Hussain, the owner of Gulshan Bakery in Mani Majra, and Mohammad Aslam of AS Bakers and Confectionery, Opposite Government School, Raipur Kalan village, were selling food items without having a licence under Section 26 (2) (iii) and 31(1) of the Act.

Notices of accusation were served upon the accused by the court, to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. Their counsel denied the charges. The public prosecutor argued that the prosecution had proved the charges beyond the shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court held the accused sold food items without the mandatory licence. In view of this, they were sentenced to undergo imprisonment till the rising of the court and fined Rs 30,000 each.