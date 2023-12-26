No light & sound show, Rose Fest budget halved to Rs 98 lakh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 25

With no light and sound show proposed, the estimate for the three-day Rose Festival to be held in February at Rose Garden has halved from Rs 2.19 crore to 98.76 lakh.

In the previous edition of the festival, the Municipal Corporation had approved Rs 1 crore only for the light and sound show. This had taken the total estimated expenditure of the event to Rs 2.19 crore, which was the highest ever for the event. Before that, about Rs 70-80 lakh was being spent on the annual festival.

Some councillors had raised questions over such a big expense on the laser show. “Officials thus dropped this feature from the event this time. If councillors show interest, they may get it added during the MC House meeting on Wednesday when this agenda will be taken up for approval,” said a source.

Also, no chopper rides have been made part of the proposal like last year. A few years ago, it used to be one of the salient features of the fest.

Over 800 varieties of roses amid decorative landscaping, floral displays, innovative new designs and exotic exhibits will be on display. Competitions for all age groups such as “Rose Prince Princess”, “Mr Rose & Miss Rose” and “Rose King & Rose Queen” (for senior citizens) are organised over three days.

Also, a brass and pipe band competition, photography exhibition, Bollywood (junior) artistes’ show, cultural evening are other key attractions. It will be a zero-waste event. There will be space for a food court. Artistes from various parts of the country will perform. A folk dance competition will also be organised where teams of young artistes from city colleges will perform.