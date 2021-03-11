No Liquor sale till 5 pm today

Chandigarh: All liquor vends and bars will remain shut from the midnight of August 14 till 5 pm on Independence Day. In case any violation is detected on the dry day (Aug 15), the UT Administration will seal the licensed vend for three days and start penal proceedings.
