No metro project for Chandigarh, Lok Sabha told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 27

The government has replied in the negative in response to a question on whether the Tricity Metro Project in Chandigarh has been approved.

“Chandigarh UT Administration has informed that they have, so far, not prepared Alternative Analysis Report (AAR) and Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Tricity Metro Project”, Kaushal Kishore, MoS, Housing and Urban Affairs, on Thursday informed the Lok Sabha in written reply during Question Hour.

#Lok Sabha